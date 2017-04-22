Alex Rudzinski to helm Gordon Ramsay’s live show on Fox
April 22, 2017 - 16:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - “Grease Live” director Alex Rudzinski is re-teaming with Fox to direct the network’s new live food series, “The F Word With Gordon Ramsay”, Variety has learned exclusively.
Rudzinski will direct the series premiere on Wednesday, May 31 at 9 p.m., plus additional episodes throughout the season.
“The F Word With Gordon Ramsay” is a live summer series that includes “anything-can-happen moments” with Ramsay advising competitors during high-stakes cook-offs. The celebrity chef and outspoken TV personality will also interact with surprise VIP guests in the dining room, as well as conduct unique field segments with fans, celebrities and culinary experts.
Known for directing live television events, Rudzinski was behind Fox’s Emmy-winning “Grease Live,” NBC’s “Hairspray Live” and hundreds of episodes of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”
Alongside Rudzinski directing are executive producers Ramsay, Greg Lipstone, Layla Smith, Chris Brogden and David Friedman. Studio Ramsay and All3 America are producing.
