Simon de Vlieger’s work, stolen by Nazis returned to Poland
April 22, 2017 - 16:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An important work by Simon de Vlieger, stolen by the Nazis, is returned to Poland after being identified and located by the Art Loss Register, Art Daily said.
A ceremony was held by the Polish Ministry to mark the return of ‘Rough sea with ships’ by Simon de Vlieger. The work was stolen during the Warsaw uprising by the head of the Polish propaganda department, Wilhelm Ohlenbusch, and taken to Oldenburg near Hamburg.
After the war, Vlieger's picture was considered a war loss and published in 1953 in an English catalogue, Paintings Removed from Poland by the German Occupation Authorities During the Years 1939-1945. The work was also recorded by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage in a database of cultural property lost during World War II. The work was also recorded in the Interpol database of stolen works of art and published in 2000 in the book War Losses. The fate of the work remained unknown until May 2016, when the Art Loss Register sent a request for information to the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage for a lot that was going up for sale at a German auction house. Based on the documentation provided by the ministry, the object was withdrawn from the auction.
The identity of the work was confirmed when it was compared with pre-war photographs and during non-invasive conservation studies of the canvas.
After half a year negotiations with the current owner, the Polish Ministry and the ALR have managed to come to an amicable settlement of the matter and bring about the return of the work to Poland.
Top stories
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Partner news
Latest news
Yerevan elections: Armenia's RPA says not underestimating opponents Weighing in on the problems the city faces now, the mayor expressed the belief that his team has worked hard throughout the last four years.
Trump puts EU ahead of Britain in trade queue - Times "Ten times Trump asked her (Merkel) if he could negotiate a trade deal with Germany," the paper quoted a senior German politician as saying.
Waymo urges judge to bar Uber from driverless car project “Putting somebody into quarantine from a program of product development is not unheard of at all," Jim Pooley said.
NASA's Cassini to take slingshot dive inside Saturn’s rings At its closest approach, NASA projections had Cassini flying 608 miles above Titan, zipping by at a relative speed of 13,000 miles per hour.