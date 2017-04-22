“Fast & Furious” spin-off in the works with Jason Statham, Charlize Theron
April 22, 2017 - 17:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Fast and Furious" is expanding its universe. Universal now plans a spin-off after having huge success with its last two installments "Furious 7" and "The Fate of the Furious". It's expected to feature Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jason Statham and Charlize Theron, AceShowbiz said.
The project is still in early stage. It's written by Chris Morgan, the main scribe of the franchise. According to Variety, The Rock's Luke Hobbs will team up with Statham's Decker Shaw to hunt down Theron's Cipher. It's rumored to be made while they are figuring the next "Fast and Furious" film.
The Rock joined the franchise in "Fast Five" while Jason Statham were added to the team in "Fast and Furious 6". Both Luke and Decker started off as threats to Dom and his entourage before they moved into the crew's inner circle. Charlize Theron also played a villain in her "Fast and Furious" debut.
It's unclear if the spinoff has anything to do with the tensions between The Rock and Vin Diesel during "Fate of the Furious" filming. "Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't," the former wrestler ranted on Instagram last year. Both later played down their feud.
"Just like, in life, you have different philosophies and people have different fundamental philosophies on how you do things," The Rock said. Diesel insisted, "We still love each other, that's my boy." He added, "I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don't think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he's Uncle Dwayne."
