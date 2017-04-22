“Love After Love” trailer features Andie MacDowell, Chris O’Dowd

PanARMENIAN.Net - Andie MacDowell and Chris O’Dowd star in Love After Love, the Russell Harbaugh drama that is having its world premiere Saturday, April 22 in competition at the Tribeca Film Festival. This pair show off some dramatic chops in this first look at the movie, which centers on a family reeling in various ways after the death of their patriarch, Deadline said.

McDowell plays Suzanne who along with Glenn (Gareth Williams) are college theatre professors and enjoy a playful, tempestuous marriage. When Glenn is diagnosed with cancer, the family — sons Nicholas (Chris O’Dowd), a successful book editor, and Chris (James Adomian) — waits out his last days. His eventual death prompts contradictory reactions. Juliet Rylance and Dree Hemingway co-star.

Harbaugh and Eric Mendelsohn co-wrote the script. ICM Partners is handling sales at the fest, where the pic is playing in the U.S. Narrative Competition section.