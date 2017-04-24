Protesters in Iran demand Turkey to recognize Armenian Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - Protesters gathered around Tehran's St. Sarkis Cathedral on Monday, April 24 to mark the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Ruptly TV reports.

In the capital, the demonstrators called on Turkey to recognize the mass killings of 1,5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide.

102 years have passed since the beginning of the Armenian Genocide, perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923.