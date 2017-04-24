Armenian Australians march in Sydney to remember Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - Demonstrators have called for the Australian government to recognise as genocide the mass slaughter of Armenians in Turkey more than 100 years ago, Sky news reports.

Hundreds of Armenian Australians marched from Sydney's Hyde Park to Circular Quay on Sunday to remember the hundreds of thousands of people killed in the Ottoman Empire from April 24, 1915.

Turkey has denied that up to 1.5 million people were murdered, and the Australian government has not recognised the killings as genocide.

Marcher Ara Megerditchian said his grandfather was orphaned as a child in 1915 and years later it still affected his whole family.

He said he wanted Turkey and the rest of the world - including Australia, where he was born and raised - to recognise what happened.

102 years have passed since the beginning of the Armenian Genocide, perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923.