Israel hosting events to commemorate Armenian Genocide
April 24, 2017 - 20:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Over 300 marched to the Turkish embassy through central streets of Tel Aviv in commemoration of the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
Also, Jerusalem hosted a rally, with a memorial liturgy served.
A holy mass is scheduled to be held at Tel Aviv’s St. Nicholas Monastery, following the rally at outside the Turkish embassy.
Throughout April 24, Israeli cities will be hosting events dedicated to the Armenian Genocide, RFE/RL reports.
72 students enrolled in various programs in the United States were awarded nearly $262,000 in the form of US Graduate Scholarships.
“We responded to the government’s call for support and think better elections can be held this time,” the ambassador said.
The packages will be distributed among the Armenian community and the Syrian people of Latakia, Damascus, Kessab and Aleppo.
“Azerbaijan’s defense ministry seems to decisively be losing the ability to soberly assess the reality,” Hasratyan said.
