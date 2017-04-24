Israel hosting events to commemorate Armenian Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - Over 300 marched to the Turkish embassy through central streets of Tel Aviv in commemoration of the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Also, Jerusalem hosted a rally, with a memorial liturgy served.

A holy mass is scheduled to be held at Tel Aviv’s St. Nicholas Monastery, following the rally at outside the Turkish embassy.

Throughout April 24, Israeli cities will be hosting events dedicated to the Armenian Genocide, RFE/RL reports.