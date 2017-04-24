// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: My thoughts are with my fellow compatriots

April 24, 2017 - 21:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Team and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan took to Facebook to commemorate the Genocide.

“April 24, 1915… a dark page in the Armenian History. My thoughts are with my fellow compatriots,” Mkhitaryan said in his Facebook post.

The footballer also posted a photo of Tsitsernakaberd, the Armenian Genocide memorical with the hashtag #NeverForget.

The Armenian Genocide

The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.

The majority of Armenian Diaspora communities were formed by the Genocide survivors.

Present-day Turkey denies the fact of the Armenian Genocide, justifying the atrocities as “deportation to secure Armenians”. Only a few Turkish intellectuals, including Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk and scholar Taner Akcam, speak openly about the necessity to recognize this crime against humanity.

The Armenian Genocide was recognized by Uruguay, Russia, France, Lithuania, Italy, 45 U.S. states, Greece, Cyprus, Lebanon, Argentina, Belgium, Austria, Wales, Switzerland, Canada, Poland, Venezuela, Chile, Bolivia, the Vatican, Luxembourg, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Sweden, Venezuela, Slovakia, Syria, Vatican, as well as the European Parliament and the World Council of Churches.

