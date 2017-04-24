Henrikh Mkhitaryan: My thoughts are with my fellow compatriots
April 24, 2017 - 21:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Team and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan took to Facebook to commemorate the Genocide.
“April 24, 1915… a dark page in the Armenian History. My thoughts are with my fellow compatriots,” Mkhitaryan said in his Facebook post.
The footballer also posted a photo of Tsitsernakaberd, the Armenian Genocide memorical with the hashtag #NeverForget.
Related links:
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
Top stories
The woman tried to escape herself, but enchanted by her beauty, the Turk caught her and dragged her to the barn, the story says.
The Aurora Prize will honor an Aurora Laureate each year until 2023, in remembrance of the eight years of the Armenian Genocide (1915 -1923).
According to Tigran Yegoryan, the court has returned the appeal, while the initiative has appealed the decision to the Court's president.
“Those two patients were diagnosed with myeloma,” head of the transplant coordinators’ team Smbat Daghbashyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Thousands march in LA to honor memory of Genocide victims The Unified Young Armenians March for Justice began at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue.
Obama's envoy to UN says 'sorry' that U.S. didn't recognize Genocide "I am very sorry that we in the Obama administration did not recognize the Armenian Genocide," she added in a third tweet.
Armenian Assembly of America reacts to Trump’s statement on Genocide "President Trump's statement demonstrates the need for the FBI to investigate all the evidence of Turkish influence on the U.S. government," the Assembly said.
Slovakia event marks Armenian Genocide anniversary A ceremony commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide was held at a khachkar in the Slovakian city of Bratislava.