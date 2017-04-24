Henrikh Mkhitaryan: My thoughts are with my fellow compatriots

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Team and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan took to Facebook to commemorate the Genocide.

“April 24, 1915… a dark page in the Armenian History. My thoughts are with my fellow compatriots,” Mkhitaryan said in his Facebook post.

The footballer also posted a photo of Tsitsernakaberd, the Armenian Genocide memorical with the hashtag #NeverForget.