Madonna biopic "Blonde Ambition" in development at Universal
April 25, 2017 - 10:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Madonna biopic "Blonde Ambition" has landed at Universal. The script, which is written by newcomer Elyse Hollander, topped the 2016 Black List, an annual ranking of the best unproduced Hollywood's screenplays, AceShowbiz said.
As AceShowbiz said citing The Hollywood Reporter, "Fifty Shades of Grey" producer Michael De Luca is attached to produce alongside Brett Ratner's RatPac Entertainment and Bellevue Productions' John Zaozirny. There's still no director who is attached to the project.
Set in early 1980s New York, the biopic follows Madonna Louise Ciccone who works on her first album and tries to deal with the business with dismissive attitude towards women. It will also follow her burgeoning love life and her rise to fame.
Madonna moved from Michigan to New York in 1978 to pursue dance, but she ended up singing and writing songs. She failed with rock band and later switched to dance and pop. Her dance singles eventually gained a success, which led her to work on her debut album "Madonna" in 1983. In 1984, she released "Like a Virgin", which became a blockbuster.
"Blonde Ambition" is Hollander's debut script. Previously, Hollander worked as an assistant to Alejandro G. Inarritu when he made "Birdman". De Luca, meanwhile, produced the "Fifty Shades of Grey" movie franchise for Universal. He also produced "Moneyball", "The Social Network" and "Captain Phillips", which were nominated for Oscars for best picture.
