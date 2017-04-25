Zinedine Zidane may be fired by Real Madrid
April 25, 2017 - 16:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane could reportedly be shown the exit door at Los Blancos at the end of the season, Soccer Laduma reports.
According to AS, Real president Florentino Perez will sack the Frenchman if he fails to win any silverware by the end of the campaign, and it is believed the club has already identified the man they could bring in to replace the tactician.
The report claimed that Joachim Low has been tipped to replace Zidane, who took over from Rafael Benitez last season.
The Frenchman's men lost 3-2 to rivals FC Barcelona at the weekend, and many believe that defeat has caused the momentum to shift in La Liga.
Despite the loss, Real have been impressive in this campaign, and their UEFA Champions League hopes are still very much alive.
Zidane has won three trophies since taking charge of Real – the UCL, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.
Low has been manager of the Germany national team since 2006, and won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Die Mannschaft.
