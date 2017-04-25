Council of Europe to investigate Azerbaijan vote-rigging allegations
April 25, 2017 - 18:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Council of Europe will set up an anti-corruption investigation amid fresh allegations that its members have been offered bribes for votes by Azerbaijan.
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
Arif Mammadov, a former Azerbaijani diplomat turned dissident, alleged that a member of the oil-rich country’s delegation at the Council of Europe had €30m to spend on lobbying its institutions, including the Council of Europe assembly, The Guardian reported.
Tobias Billström, a Swedish delegate to the assembly and former justice minister, said earlier that “very credible members” had told him they had been offered bribes to vote in a certain way. He is one of 64 parliamentarians to have signed a resolution calling for an independent investigation into “serious and credible allegations of grave misconduct” centred on an Azerbaijani vote.
Allegations of “caviar diplomacy” have swirled around the Council of Europe’s parliamentary assembly for years, with Azerbaijan accused of offering cash and luxury gifts in exchange for favourable votes.
Top stories
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Total world military expenditure rose to $1686 billion in 2016, an increase of 0.4% in real terms from 2015, according to figures from SIPRI.
An estimated 325 million people are living with hepatitis B or C, with death tolls from the viruses rising, the UN said.
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
Partner news
Latest news
Chris Pine, Ben Foster to star in Netflix period epic “Outlaw King” Pine would play the Scottish king while Foster is in talks to play knight James Douglas, the king's loyal aide.
“Deadpool 2” and “New Mutants” get release dates The "Deadpool" sequel will come out a week after a "Star Wars" spin-off and a week before "Ocean's Eight" and a Bumblebee film.
Google's new set of changes seek to limit offensive search results Google has also introduced a new feedback mechanism for users to report inaccurate autocomplete suggestions or featured snippets
Lucasfilm to develop more “Star Wars” spin-offs soon "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" received two Oscar nominations for Best Sound Mixing and Best Visual Effects.