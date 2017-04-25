China to boost non-fossil fuel use to 20% by 2030

PanARMENIAN.Net - China aims for non-fossil fuels to account for about 20 percent of total energy consumption by 2030, increasing to more than half of demand by 2050, its state planner said on Tuesday, April 25, as Beijing continues its years-long shift away from coal power, according to Reuters.

In a policy document, the National Development and Reform Commission said carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions will peak by 2030 and total energy demand will be capped at 6 billion tons of standard coal equivalent by 2030.