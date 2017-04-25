// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

China to boost non-fossil fuel use to 20% by 2030

China to boost non-fossil fuel use to 20% by 2030
April 25, 2017 - 15:11 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - China aims for non-fossil fuels to account for about 20 percent of total energy consumption by 2030, increasing to more than half of demand by 2050, its state planner said on Tuesday, April 25, as Beijing continues its years-long shift away from coal power, according to Reuters.

In a policy document, the National Development and Reform Commission said carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions will peak by 2030 and total energy demand will be capped at 6 billion tons of standard coal equivalent by 2030.

Related links:
Reuters. China to boost non-fossil fuel use to 20 percent by 2030: state planner
 Top stories
Council of Europe to investigate Azerbaijan vote-rigging allegationsCouncil of Europe to investigate Azerbaijan vote-rigging allegations
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
Trump administration proposes reducing foreign aidTrump administration proposes reducing foreign aid
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Azerbaijan cut military expenditure by 36% in 2016: reportAzerbaijan cut military expenditure by 36% in 2016: report
Total world military expenditure rose to $1686 billion in 2016, an increase of 0.4% in real terms from 2015, according to figures from SIPRI.
Cases of hepatitis B and C hit 325 million worldwide: WHOCases of hepatitis B and C hit 325 million worldwide: WHO
An estimated 325 million people are living with hepatitis B or C, with death tolls from the viruses rising, the UN said.
Partner news
 Articles
Church made of trees

Passion for ecclesiastical architecture

 Most popular in the section
U.S. army taps reservists with cyber skills to fight IS militants
Sri Lanka rubbish dump landslide death toll rises to 16
Pakistan army foils major terrorist attack on minority Christians
Trump puts EU ahead of Britain in trade queue - Times
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Chris Pine, Ben Foster to star in Netflix period epic “Outlaw King” Pine would play the Scottish king while Foster is in talks to play knight James Douglas, the king's loyal aide.
“Deadpool 2” and “New Mutants” get release dates The "Deadpool" sequel will come out a week after a "Star Wars" spin-off and a week before "Ocean's Eight" and a Bumblebee film.
Google's new set of changes seek to limit offensive search results Google has also introduced a new feedback mechanism for users to report inaccurate autocomplete suggestions or featured snippets
Lucasfilm to develop more “Star Wars” spin-offs soon "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" received two Oscar nominations for Best Sound Mixing and Best Visual Effects.