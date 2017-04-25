Armenia opposition bloc details election violations in court
April 25, 2017 - 16:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The lawyer of the Armenian National Congress - People’s Party of Armenia (ANC-PPA) on Tuesday, April 25 presented to the constitutional court instances of elections fraud committed by the ruling Republican Party (RPA), The Armenian Renaissance, Tsarukyan bloc, YELQ and ORO alliances, as well as the Communist Party.
The ANC-PPA on April 14 applied to the Constitutional Court to challenge the legitimacy of the results of parliamentary elections, held across the country on April 2. ANC-PPA had earlier submitted such an appeal to the Central Electoral Commission, which, however, was turned down shortly.
On Tuesday, lawyer Tigran Yegoryan, unveiled the violations registered on election day, but president of the constitutional court, Gagik Harutyunyan, interrupted him after an hour, Aravot reports.
According to the final assessment of elections provided by the Central Electoral Commission, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) claims 58 mandates, including three for minority representatives (Yezidi, Assyrian and Kurdish), the Tsarukyan bloc has 31 seats overall, including one for a Russian community representative, while YELQ bloc and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun get nine and seven parliamentary seats, respectively.
