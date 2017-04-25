EU to abolish mobile roaming charges on June 15
April 25, 2017 - 18:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union’s plan to abolish mobile roaming charges — meaning citizens won’t pay extra to text, call, or use the internet in other EU countries — passed its final vote this morning. The adoption of the law has been on its way for months, and, after being signed by the European Parliament and Commission in May, will come into effect on June 15, The Verge reports.
“Today's final vote in the Council clears the path for free roaming," said Dr Emmanuel Mallia, the Maltese Minister for Competitiveness and Digital, in a press statement. "When Europeans go on holiday this summer, they can enjoy the freedom of being able to stay in touch and use the internet as if they were at home.”
The law will affect all citizens living in European Union countries, as well as those in some non-EU nations like Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.
Previously, the EU had capped roaming charges (the so-called “EuroTariff”) before agreeing to abolish them back in 2015.
The law will also be useful for tourists traveling around Europe, who will be able to purchase a single pay-as-you-go SIM for their holiday and use it any country they like for no extra cost.
