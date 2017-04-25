Lucasfilm to develop more “Star Wars” spin-offs soon

PanARMENIAN.Net - Following the success of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and the ongoing production of Han Solo standalone movie, Lucasfilm is planning more "Star Wars" spin-offs in the future. In an interview with Spanish outlet E-Cartela (via Star Wars News Net), Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy says that she and her team will soon have a meeting to discuss the standalone "Star Wars" films they are about to develop, AceShowbiz said.

"To be honest, we are beginning to talk about [the spin-offs] right now," says Kennedy. She adds, "We have four or five weeks immersed in the film 'Han Solo' and we are about to read the script of Colin Trevorrow's 'Episode IX' directed, so we have a lot of work at the moment. In the next six or eight months we will have some meetings about the stories that we will develop here."

Kennedy later suggests that Lucasfilm gets a lot of insights from fans, who have a lot of ideas and theories about what may happen in "Star Wars" universe. "After 40 years of adventures, fans have so much information and so many theories about the way that can take these stories and theories that emerge are sometimes new ideas for us that we hear, read and pay attention to everything what is said. It is clear that the franchise is owned by the as much by the fans as it's owned by [the people at Lucasfilm]," she says.

Recent report said that Lucasfilm was eying "Mr. Robot" creator Sam Esmail to helm one of its future "Star Wars" spin-offs. Rumor also said that Esmail would pen the spin-off about Obi-Wan Kenobi. There hasn't been official announcement from the studio about the matter.

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" nabbed a spectacular $1.056 billion back in 2016. The movie also received two Oscar nominations for Best Sound Mixing and Best Visual Effects.

Meanwhile, Han Solo standalone movie is currently filming and set to be released on May 25, 2018. The untitled stand-alone Star Wars film II will star Alden Ehrenreich as young Han Solo, Woody Harrelson as Han Solo's mentor Becket and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. Other cast members include Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ian Kenny, Joonas Suotamo and Michael K. Williams.