Chris Pine, Ben Foster to star in Netflix period epic “Outlaw King”

PanARMENIAN.Net - There will be a Hell or High Water reunion thanks to Netflix.

David Mackenzie is in final talks with the streamer to direct Outlaw King, a period epic that will tell the story of Robert the Bruce (or Robert I), the king of Scots who led his country to freedom from England in the early 14th century, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Chris Pine and Ben Foster, who starred as brothers in Mackenzie's 2016 sleeper awards contender, are both in talks for the feature. Pine would play the Scottish king while Foster is in talks to play knight James Douglas, the king's loyal aide.

Mackenzie wrote the screenplay for the film, which is set to shoot on location in Scotland in August.

The deal (finally) sets up Mackenzie's first project since his breakthrough with High Water. The writer-director quickly shot to the top of many "want" lists for projects and was in contention to direct Scarface for Universal until that project was shelved for a revamp.

Gillian Berrie is producing with Anonymous Content’s Richard Brown and Steve Golin.

This project marks one of the first major production deals for the streamer since Scott Stuber joined the company to head its film initiative.