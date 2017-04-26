NASA launches super balloon to collect near space data
April 26, 2017 - 10:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A stadium-sized pressure balloon launched by NASA in New Zealand began collecting data in near space on Wednesday, April 26, beginning a 100-day planned journey after several launch attempts were thwarted by storms and cyclones, Reuters reports.
The balloon, designed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to detect ultra-high energy cosmic particles from beyond the galaxy as they penetrate the earth's atmosphere, is expected to circle the planet two or three times.
"The origin of these particles is a great mystery that we'd like to solve. Do they come from massive black holes at the centre of galaxies? Tiny, fast-spinning stars? Or somewhere else?" Angela Olinto, a University of Chicago professor and lead investigator on the project, said in a statement.
The balloon's monitoring was only the start of a long quest which would next involve a space mission currently being designed by NASA, she added.
The balloon, launched on Tuesday in Wanaka, a scenic spot on New Zealand's South Island, will collect data from 34 km (21.1 miles) above the earth.
New Zealand was also the base for NASA's scientific balloon program in 2015 and 2016.
Top stories
Jeff Norris led efforts to create new ways to control spacecraft and robots in space with virtual and augmented reality.
The technology is being developed by Facebook’s Building 8 research group, led by ex-DARPA director group Regina Dugan.
People can leave comments, Like things, save media, or unfollow people — all of which will go through when they reconnect.
Apple is preparing three iPhones for launch, including upgraded versions of the current two iPhone models and a new top-of-the-line handset.https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-04-18/apple-readies-iphone-overhaul-for-smartphone-s-10th-anniversary
Partner news
Latest news
Wes Anderson’s star-studded “Isle of Dogs” unveils poster, premiere date The animated film has a massive cast including Wes Anderson regulars Edward Norton, Bill Murray, and Jeff Goldblum.
China reportedly launches first domestically built aircraft carrier Analysts said the ship represented a "status symbol" for Beijing in a contested region but posed little threat to advanced US carriers.
“Spotlight” helmer to direct “Timmy Failure” for Disney Jim Whitaker, who has a strong track record with the studio producing such tentpoles as “Pete’s Dragon” and “A Wrinkle in Time,” will produce.
Armenia 79th in RSF’s freedom index, down from last year’s 74th The print media are diverse and polarized in Armenia, investigative journalism prospers on the Internet, the report added.