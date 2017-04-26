“Suits” hit show casts Dule Hill for season 7
April 26, 2017 - 11:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Dule Hill is returning to USA Network.
The Psych grad has joined the cast of the NBCUniversal-owned cable network's Suits, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.
Hill, who will be in a season-long arc, will join Suits starting in season seven. He will play Alex Williams, a longtime friend of Harvey's (Gabriel Macht), who is currently a senior partner at rival law firm Bratton Gould, where he maintains an enviable roster of clients.
Season seven of Suits, which returns July 12, will see Mike (Patrick J. Adams) officially recognized as a lawyer, having accepted Harvey’s offer to return to the firm. The team at Pearson Specter Litt is now back together, with everyone adjusting to a new world order without Jessica (Gina Torres).
Suits brings Hill back to USA following his eight-season leading role as Gus on Psych. His credits include The West Wing, CBS' short-lived Doubt, the upcoming third season of HBO's Ballers and the J.D. Dillard film Sleight.
