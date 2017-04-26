Pedro Agramunt may resign as PACE President: media

PanARMENIAN.Net - PACE President Pedro Agramunt may make a statement on his possible resignation following his unauthorized trip to Syria and meeting with President Bashar al-Assad.

Agramunt will submit a resignation letter on May 29, Eurointegration.com says.

The politician cannot be impeached under PACE's current rules, but it's possible he may choose to resign voluntarily over the outcry.

The Spaniard had traveled to Syria in his capacity as a Spanish politician and not as a PACE representative.

In March, Agramunt and ten other politicians from Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic, Serbia, and Belgium met with Russian lawmakers and Syrian President Assad in Damascus following an invitation by Hadiya Khalaf Abbas, the Speaker of the People's Council of Syria.