Google Maps can remember where you parked on Android and iOS
April 26, 2017 - 12:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Google Maps already lets you know when parking at your destination might be difficult, but the app's latest navigation feature aims to make things even easier after you've arrived. The helpful parking location features we saw last month just became official, meaning Google Maps on Android and iOS will now remember where you parked the car once you reach your destination -- and it's literally a no-brainer to use on iOS, Engadget said.
On Android, users simply need to tap the blue dot once they've parked and then hit "Save your parking" to drop a pin handily labeled "You parked here." Tapping the pin label brings up another card where you can set a reminder to pay the parking meter, snap a picture of your parking space, share your car's location or just jot down some parking notes.
Users on iOS will have a similar experience, but they won't actually have to remember to drop a pin first. If your phone is connected to the car via Bluetooth or USB, Google Maps takes advantage of a feature built for Apple Maps to automatically tag your car's location once your phone disconnects from the vehicle. The search giant baked a similar feature into older versions of its Google Now app on Android, but it worked using some GPS trickery and algorithmic guessing, so the new method is a more elegant (and much more accurate) solution. Of course, iOS users can also tap the "Parking location" label on the map to bring up or share their parking info and the card also includes Street View images of the nearby area, but you'll have to set parking meter timers yourself.
The new features are available now in the Android and iOS versions.
