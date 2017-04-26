Armenia welcomes Czech parliament's recognition of Genocide
April 26, 2017 - 13:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the Czech parliament is a valuable contribution to the prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity, foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said in a statement on Wednesday, April 26.
The Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic—the lower house of the Czech Parliament—unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday condemning the Armenian Genocide and genocides of other religious and national minorities in the Ottoman Empire during WWI.
"Armenia welcomes the Czech Chamber of Deputies' adoption of a resolution, recognizing the Genocide and other crimes against humanity," Nalbandian said.
The resolution was introduced by lawmaker Robin Bönisch who is a member of the Social Democrat Party (CSSD) and the Head of the Czech-Armenian Friendship Group. “I think it was the Czech Republic’s debt to formally recognize the Genocide. And because yesterday it was the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, I think it was very symbolic to recognize the Genocide of the Armenians today,” Bönisch said.
Two years earlier, on April 14, 2015, the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament unanimously passed a resolution on the occasion of the Armenian Genocide centennial.
Top stories
The Armenian political forces running for Yerevan City Council launched election campaigns on April 21, set to conclude them on May 12.
“Itt would be desirable for Azerbaijan and Armenia to reach an agreement allowing Karabakh to be attached to Armenia,” Le Pen said
The envoy congratulated the alliance on making it to the National Assembly, as well as for its efficient and consistent work.
The bloc went on to say that headmasters of 30 schools have filed a lawsuit against the Union of Informed Citizens.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
U.S. Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in Persian Gulf The vessel attempted to draw closer to the USS Mahan despite the destroyer trying to turn away from it, said Lt. Ian McConnaughey.
Chronic fatigue syndrome linked to gut bacteria The researchers followed 50 patients and 50 matched healthy controls recruited at four ME/CFS clinical sites.
Turkey detains 1,000 "secret imams" in police purge The Interior Minister said the overnight crackdown targeted a Gulen network "that infiltrated our police force, called 'secret imams'.
Samsung's refurbished Galaxy Note 7 will go on sale in June: report Branding and pricing are still being negotiated, but the handset will reportedly go on sale by about $26 cheaper than the original.