Uber unveils plans to test flying cars by 2020
April 26, 2017 - 14:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Uber has unveiled plans to partner with plane manufacturers to develop and test a network of flying cars by 2020, BBC News reports.
The ride-sharing company said it will run trials in the U.S. city of Dallas and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
The flying electric taxis are being developed with aviation companies including Embraer and Bell Helicopter.
While the technology is largely unproven, Uber believes the service will eventually cost about the same as its car rides.
Expanding on ideas first published in a white paper last October, the company said the electric vehicles will take off and land vertically like a helicopter, with zero emissions and minimal noise.
In a statement, Uber added the goal was to "enable customers in the future to push a button and get a high-speed flight in and around cities."
Being able to fly over congested urban areas could cut down a commuter's journey dramatically.
And Uber hopes to have its flying taxi service transporting customers as soon as 2023.
It is already investing heavily in self-driving cars, and is facing an intellectual property lawsuit over that technology.
Top stories
Twitter plans to air live video 24 hours a day, 7 day a week inside its apps and desktop site, Anthony Noto ha said.
Jeff Norris led efforts to create new ways to control spacecraft and robots in space with virtual and augmented reality.
The technology is being developed by Facebook’s Building 8 research group, led by ex-DARPA director group Regina Dugan.
People can leave comments, Like things, save media, or unfollow people — all of which will go through when they reconnect.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in Persian Gulf The vessel attempted to draw closer to the USS Mahan despite the destroyer trying to turn away from it, said Lt. Ian McConnaughey.
Chronic fatigue syndrome linked to gut bacteria The researchers followed 50 patients and 50 matched healthy controls recruited at four ME/CFS clinical sites.
Turkey detains 1,000 "secret imams" in police purge The Interior Minister said the overnight crackdown targeted a Gulen network "that infiltrated our police force, called 'secret imams'.
Armenian, Russian, Azeri foreign ministers to talk Karabakh in Moscow A trilateral meeting of Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers will take place in Moscow on April 28.