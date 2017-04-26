Uber unveils plans to test flying cars by 2020

PanARMENIAN.Net - Uber has unveiled plans to partner with plane manufacturers to develop and test a network of flying cars by 2020, BBC News reports.

The ride-sharing company said it will run trials in the U.S. city of Dallas and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The flying electric taxis are being developed with aviation companies including Embraer and Bell Helicopter.

While the technology is largely unproven, Uber believes the service will eventually cost about the same as its car rides.

Expanding on ideas first published in a white paper last October, the company said the electric vehicles will take off and land vertically like a helicopter, with zero emissions and minimal noise.

In a statement, Uber added the goal was to "enable customers in the future to push a button and get a high-speed flight in and around cities."

Being able to fly over congested urban areas could cut down a commuter's journey dramatically.

And Uber hopes to have its flying taxi service transporting customers as soon as 2023.

It is already investing heavily in self-driving cars, and is facing an intellectual property lawsuit over that technology.