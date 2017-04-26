Twitter reports 6% increase in monthly active users
April 26, 2017 - 16:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Twitter Inc reported its strongest growth in monthly active users in more than a year and a much better-than-expected quarterly profit, despite stiff competition from Facebook and Snapchat, sending its shares up 11 percent, Reuters says.
The microblogging service said average monthly active users increased 6 percent to 328 million in the first quarter from a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected 321.3 million monthly active users, according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.
Revenue fell 7.8 percent to $548.3 million, its first drop since its initial public offering.
Net loss narrowed to $61.6 million, or 9 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $79.7 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Twitter's user growth has stalled in the past few quarters and the company has been trying to convince advertisers that it will strengthen its user base.
As part of its efforts, the company has updated its product offerings including live video broadcasts from its app and launched new features to attract users.
Top stories
Twitter plans to air live video 24 hours a day, 7 day a week inside its apps and desktop site, Anthony Noto ha said.
Jeff Norris led efforts to create new ways to control spacecraft and robots in space with virtual and augmented reality.
The technology is being developed by Facebook’s Building 8 research group, led by ex-DARPA director group Regina Dugan.
People can leave comments, Like things, save media, or unfollow people — all of which will go through when they reconnect.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in Persian Gulf The vessel attempted to draw closer to the USS Mahan despite the destroyer trying to turn away from it, said Lt. Ian McConnaughey.
Chronic fatigue syndrome linked to gut bacteria The researchers followed 50 patients and 50 matched healthy controls recruited at four ME/CFS clinical sites.
Turkey detains 1,000 "secret imams" in police purge The Interior Minister said the overnight crackdown targeted a Gulen network "that infiltrated our police force, called 'secret imams'.
Armenian, Russian, Azeri foreign ministers to talk Karabakh in Moscow A trilateral meeting of Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers will take place in Moscow on April 28.