Will Smith, Paolo Sorrentino join Cannes Film Festival jury

PanARMENIAN.Net - Actors Will Smith and Fan Bingbing and directors Paolo Sorrentino and Maren Ade will serve on the 70th Cannes Film Festival’s jury, whose full lineup was unveiled by festival organizers Tuesday, April 26, according to Variety.

Smith, Fan, Ade and Oscar-winner Sorrentino join previously announced jurors Jessica Chastain and Pedro Almodovar, who will preside over the panel. Rounding out the jury that will decide the winner of the Palme d’Or are French actress Agnès Jaoui, South Korean director Park Chan-wook and French composer Gabriel Yared.

Spanish helmer Almodovar, who won the festival’s best director prize in 1999 for “All About My Mother” and best screenplay for 2006’s “Volver,” was named as jury president in January. The festival’s artistic director, Thierry Fremaux, revealed that two-time Oscar nominee Chastain would serve on the official competition jury during an interview with French radio earlier this month. The actress’ breakout role came in Terrence Malick’s 2011 Palme d’Or winner “The Tree of Life.”

German director Ade wowed critics and audiences at Cannes last year with “Toni Erdmann,” and Park won Cannes’ Grand Prix in 2004 for “Old Boy” and the Jury Prize in 2009 for “Thirst.”

Smith has been nominated twice for an Academy Award and has won two Grammys. Fan (“I Am Not Madame Bovary”) is one of China’s most prominent actresses. Jaoui currently stars in the film “Aurore.” Yared won an Oscar for his score to Anthony Minghella’s “The English Patient.”

This year’s official competition comprises: Robin Campillo’s “120 Beats per Minute,” Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled,” Hong Sangsoo’s “The Day After,” Sergei Loznitsa’s “A Gentle Creature,” Benny and Josh Safdie’s “Good Time,” Michael Haneke’s “Happy End,” Fatih Akin’s “In the Fade,” Kornel Mundruczo’s “Jupiter’s Moon,” Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” Francois Ozon’s “L’amant double,” Michel Hazanvicius’ “Le redoubtable,” Andrey Zvyagintsev’s “Loveless,” Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories,” Bong Joon-Ho’s “Okja,” Naomi Kawase’s “Radiance,” Jacques Doillon’s “Rodin,” Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck” and Lynne Ramsay’s “You Were Never Really Here.”

U.S. actress Uma Thurman and French actress Sandrine Kiberlain were previously named as presiding over the festival’s Un Certain Regard and Camera d’Or juries, respectively, earlier this month.

The 70th Cannes Film Festival runs May 17-28.