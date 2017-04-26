VivaCell-MTS provides family with decent home after 15 years of waiting

PanARMENIAN.Net - Owing to the housing project financed by VivaCell-MTS and implemented by Fuller Center for Housing Armenia, the Hasratyans were able to solve the 15-year housing problem in 8 months. The housing problem is a weight off the shoulders of the family father, Vardan, who is a military. The housewarming was a major surprise for his son who has just been discharged from army.

For many years, the Hasratyans were forced to move from one place to another and rent houses in the towns of Ijevan, Kapan, and Vayk. 15 years ago, they managed to buy a half-built house, damaged by shelling, in one of the neighborhoods of Goris, but were unable to complete the construction of the house.

“By helping families we reject indifference and send a crucial message to the society: we need to spend time on good deeds. That’s the way values are created. That’s how an individuals, families and nations are shaped. We have to set a good aim and strive to reach it. Time never waits. Bending under the burden of problems and losing self-confidence keep us from achieving goals. Whereas by uniting around good goals, we can solve any problem. This is the basis of this project,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

“Each day, working with different communities in Armenia, visiting villages and meeting with people with housing needs, I once again get convinced that the improvement of housing conditions helps reveal the potential of the family: the new lifestyle becomes a new stimulus for new achievements,” said Fuller Center for Housing Armenia President Ashot Yeghiazaryan.

In 2016, three families received housing assistance in Syunik province.

135 families from different regions of Armenia have so far had their dreams come true owing to the successful partnership of VivaCell-MTS and Fuller Center for Housing Armenia.