"Once Upon a Time in Venice" 1st trailer features Bruce Willis (video)
April 26, 2017 - 16:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The first trailer for Bruce Willis-starring "Once Upon a Time in Venice" has been released. Also starring Jason Momoa and Famke Janssen, the action comedy movie follows a dog lover who has to deal with a drug dealer, after the latter steals his dog, AceShowbiz said.
"What are you doing?" asks a character to Willis' Detective Steve Ford, to which Steve answers, "I gotta go steal back some drugs for these gang guy so I can get my dog back." His friend responds with "Cool." It turns out that a notorious gang has stolen Steve's dog and he has to fulfill one crazy condition to get it back. The gang's leader, called Spider (played by Momoa), will return the dog if Steve agrees to steal back a briefcase filled with his cocaine.
The movie is said to be a spoof of "John Wick" as both have a similarity in theme. In "John Wick", Keanu Reeves' titular character seeks revenge against the notorious gang who has killed his dog.
Steve Ford (Bruce Willis) is a down but not out L.A based Private Investigator whose professional and personal worlds collide after his loving pet Buddy is stolen by a notorious gang. A series of crazy circumstances find him doing the gang's bidding, while being chased by two vengeful Samoan brothers, a loan shark's goons, and a few other shady characters. They say a dog is a man's best friend, and Steve shows how far a man will go to be reunited with him.
"Once Upon a Time in Venice" is set to be released in limited theaters in the U.S. on June 16.
