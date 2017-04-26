EU envoy hails Armenia elections at meeting with president

PanARMENIAN.Net - European Union special representative for the South Caucasus Herbert Salber on Wednesday, April 26 congratulated president Serzh Sargsyan on successful parliamentary elections, held across Armenia on April 2.

According to Salber, Armenia made a step forward in terms of strengthening democracy and stability in the country.

Also, the envoy hailed the results registered between Armenia and the EU on negotiations over a new framework agreement which concluded recently.

The president said, in turn that EU’s assistance to processes going on in the country contributed greatly to holding elections in line with international standards.

According to the final assessment of elections provided by the Central Electoral Commission, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) claims 58 mandates, including three for minority representatives (Yezidi, Assyrian and Kurdish), the Tsarukyan bloc has 31 seats overall, including one for a Russian community representative, while YELQ bloc and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun get nine and seven parliamentary seats, respectively.