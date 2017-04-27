“The Simpsons” spoofs Donald Trump's first 100 days in office (video)
April 27, 2017 - 11:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "The Simpsons" reviews the first 100 days of President Donald Trump in office in a newly-released clip. The hilarious spoof, however, doesn't depict a pretty picture, as someone is seen killing himself while the others are busy choking each other's necks, AceShowbiz said.
In a dark and stormy night, lifeless Sean Spicer hangs himself from the rafters next to podium, quitting his job. Kellyanne Conway refuses to replace him as press secretary as she flees in terror afterwards. Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner are not in a good situation either, as they are busy choking each other.
Enter Trump, sitting on the bed with phone in his hand, while books are scattered across his blanket. "Killing a Good Thing" by Bill O'Reilly is spotted among the books. "A hundred days in office, so many accomplishments," he gushes proudly. "Lowered my golf handicap, my Twitter following increased by 700 and finally we can shoot hibernating bears. My boys will love that," he mentions his myriad early accomplishments.
An aide later enters the room, giving the POTUS a bill that "lowers taxes for Republicans only." The real estate tycoon-turned-president refuses to read it and says, "Can Fox News read it and I'll watch that they say?"
Ivanka Trump can also be seen replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburgh on the Supreme Court and you can buy her robe with gavel earrings for only 1,000 rubles. The jab at Trump continues with Grampa Simpson being deported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents as well as Marge guzzling Prozac. Towards the end of the clip, a voiceover says, "One hundred days: We're 6.8 percent of the way home. Paid for by Anybody Else 2020."
