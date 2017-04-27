Critically acclaimed “13 Reasons Why” near season 2 renewal
April 27, 2017 - 11:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new report suggests that Netflix's "13 Reasons Why" is getting a second season renewal. As AceShowbiz said citing The Hollywood Reporter, "a writers' room for the sophomore run has been up and running for a few weeks."
It won't be surprising should the controversial drama about teen suicide seal the deal of second season renewal. Executive produced by Selena Gomez, the drama gains critical acclaims and creates social media buzz shortly after it was released on the streaming service.
Recently, "13 Reasons Why" sparked concerns among school officials and health experts as they feared that the show was glorifying teen suicides. "Sequences of terrible things happen to Hannah, and we don't get a feel for her internalization until she kills herself," Dr. Victor Schwartz, medical director of the JED Foundation, told NBC News. It was also reported that school officials sent letters to parents to warn them about the danger of the show. Meanwhile, Netflix previously clarified that it came to "medical professionals" for advice before developing the series.
"13 Reasons Why" is based on Young Adult novel written by Jay Asher. Created by Brian Yorkey, it centers around Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), a teenager who explains her decision to commit suicide through a series of cassette tapes which she recorded before she took her own life. The tapes later are passed to everyone mentioned in the tapes, including Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) who has a secret crush on Hannah.
Oscar winner Tom McCarthy directed the drama, while Tony and Pulitzer Prize Winner Yorkey serves as the writer. Joy Gorman, Michael Sugar, Steve Golin and Brian Yorkey from Anonymous Content, Kristel Laiblin and Mandy Teefey executive produced the series alongside Gomez. Paramount Television produced the series for Netflix.
Netflix declined to comment on the report.
