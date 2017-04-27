Google’s Trips app revamped for better travel planning

PanARMENIAN.Net - Google introduced an app called Trips last year to help people organize their travel plans and figure out what to do once they arrive at their destination. And on Wednesday, April 26, the app got a few new features that’ll make it even more useful, The Verge says.

First up, Trips will now automatically pull in train and bus tickets that have been sent to your Gmail address. The app already collates all of your flight, hotel, and car reservations, so the new update makes its overview of your travel plans far more comprehensive.

All the information can be saved for offline viewing, which is great if you’re heading somewhere with limited cell service.

Google has also added the option to manual add reservations, which’ll be useful for anything it still doesn’t pick up.

The final new addition is the ability to share trips with others.

Google Trips makes exploring the world easier by organizing your essential info in one place and making it available even offline. It provides activity suggestions based on what’s nearby, customizeable day plans, and your travel reservations from Gmail.