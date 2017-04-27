Google’s Trips app revamped for better travel planning
April 27, 2017 - 12:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Google introduced an app called Trips last year to help people organize their travel plans and figure out what to do once they arrive at their destination. And on Wednesday, April 26, the app got a few new features that’ll make it even more useful, The Verge says.
First up, Trips will now automatically pull in train and bus tickets that have been sent to your Gmail address. The app already collates all of your flight, hotel, and car reservations, so the new update makes its overview of your travel plans far more comprehensive.
All the information can be saved for offline viewing, which is great if you’re heading somewhere with limited cell service.
Google has also added the option to manual add reservations, which’ll be useful for anything it still doesn’t pick up.
The final new addition is the ability to share trips with others.
Google Trips makes exploring the world easier by organizing your essential info in one place and making it available even offline. It provides activity suggestions based on what’s nearby, customizeable day plans, and your travel reservations from Gmail.
Top stories
Google's Nexus 6P and Pixel could take well-exposed, color-accurate and largely noise-free photos in extremely dark situations.
Twitter plans to air live video 24 hours a day, 7 day a week inside its apps and desktop site, Anthony Noto ha said.
Jeff Norris led efforts to create new ways to control spacecraft and robots in space with virtual and augmented reality.
The technology is being developed by Facebook’s Building 8 research group, led by ex-DARPA director group Regina Dugan.
Partner news
Latest news
Iggy Pop awarded France’s “highest cultural honour” The artist has previously sung in French on his 2009 album “Préliminaires” as well as on his follow-up record “Après”, which was released in 2012.
Lana Del Rey, Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks team on new album Del Rey’s new album ‘Lust For Life’ is expected to be released soon, although an official release date has not yet been announced.
Turkish Galatasaray in chase for Armenia’s Vahan Bichakhchyan: report According to media reports, the club are looking for a substitute for Bruma, a Portuguese winger who will soon depart the Istanbul team.
Merkel wants "constructive dialogue" before Brexit negotiations "Let there be no doubt: Brexit negotiations will demand a lot from Britain and Europe," said Chancellor Angela Merkel.