Amazon unveils Echo Look, a voice-controlled camera for fashion tips
April 27, 2017 - 12:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Amazon's Echo smart speakers just went in an unusual (but potentially very helpful) new direction. Meet Echo Look, an Alexa-powered camera designed around taking your own fashion photos and videos, Engadget said. If you want to show off your daily wardrobe, you just have to ask the Look to take a snapshot -- you don't have to take a selfie in front of a mirror to get a full-length picture. And since it includes a depth-sensing camera, it can blur the background to make shots pop. The real party tricks come when you're not sure about your outfit, however.
The Look's Style Check service blends AI algorithms with fashion specialist advice to provide a second opinion. Does that jacket really go with that shirt? The goal is to get you shopping for more clothes on Amazon, of course, but this could save you from having to ask friends for tips. The more feedback you provide, the better Style Check gets at determining what outfits work.
And yes, the Echo Look still behaves like Amazon's other speakers when you're not using it, complete with smart home control. It's really more of a bedroom-oriented Echo than a single-purpose device.
Don't expect to simply order one, though. Amazon is currently selling the $200 Echo Look on an invitation-only basis. You can request an invitation if you want in, but there's no guarantee that you'll get one. It's not certain why that is, but it might be worth signing up if you're never quite sure what to wear, Engadget said.
Photo: Amazon
Top stories
Google's Nexus 6P and Pixel could take well-exposed, color-accurate and largely noise-free photos in extremely dark situations.
Twitter plans to air live video 24 hours a day, 7 day a week inside its apps and desktop site, Anthony Noto ha said.
Jeff Norris led efforts to create new ways to control spacecraft and robots in space with virtual and augmented reality.
The technology is being developed by Facebook’s Building 8 research group, led by ex-DARPA director group Regina Dugan.
Partner news
Latest news
Iggy Pop awarded France’s “highest cultural honour” The artist has previously sung in French on his 2009 album “Préliminaires” as well as on his follow-up record “Après”, which was released in 2012.
Lana Del Rey, Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks team on new album Del Rey’s new album ‘Lust For Life’ is expected to be released soon, although an official release date has not yet been announced.
Turkish Galatasaray in chase for Armenia’s Vahan Bichakhchyan: report According to media reports, the club are looking for a substitute for Bruma, a Portuguese winger who will soon depart the Istanbul team.
Merkel wants "constructive dialogue" before Brexit negotiations "Let there be no doubt: Brexit negotiations will demand a lot from Britain and Europe," said Chancellor Angela Merkel.