Lana Del Rey, Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks team on new album
April 27, 2017 - 13:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks appears on Lana Del Rey‘s new album, NME reveals citing reports.
Del Rey’s new album ‘Lust For Life’ is expected to be released soon, although an official release date has not yet been announced. It has so far been preceded by lead single ‘Love’ and a title-track Weeknd collaboration. Del Rey has also unveiled a witch-themed trailer for the album.
Pitchfork now reports that Nicks guests on a track from Del Rey’s new album, although no further details are revealed. NME has not been able to independently confirm the reports.
Meanwhile, Del Rey recently spoke to Courtney Love in the interview for Dazed in which the pair talked about their love for each other’s music and Lana revealed that she has a new song with Sean Ono Lennon.
She also recently took to Instagram to preview a new song she wrote after Coachella. Del Rey said she had “complex feelings about spending the weekend dancing whilst watching tensions [with] North Korea mount”.
Explaining the song’s formation further, she added: “On my way home I found myself compelled to visit an old favorite place of mine at the rim of the world highway where I took a moment to sit down by the sequoia grove and write a little song. I just wanted to share this in hopes that one individual’s hope and prayer for peace might contribute to the possibility of it in the long run.”
