Nick Cave talks releasing a “best of” album in the wake of his son’s death

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nick Cave has spoken out about his upcoming ‘best of’ album, and life after the tragic death of his son, NME reports.

Cave and The Bad Seeds recently hit the road for their first live shows in three years – the first since the tragic death of his son, Arthur. His family’s ordeal became the subject of subsequent film and documentary ‘One More Time With Feeling‘, also based on the recording of the acclaimed 2016 album ‘Skeleton Tree‘. Now, before they return to tour the UK and Europe, the Aussie veterans will be releasing a brand new, career-spanning collection of their finest tracks. ‘Lovely Creatures‘ will be released on 5 May. Asked why he chose now to release the album, Cave told Telerama: “Well, it feels like a good time to celebrate thirty years of the Bad Seeds. It is late, but obviously my son’s death got in the way… Let me rephrase that, it sounds terrible. What I mean is that the whole thing got derailed. It became important for me to write, to make another record.

“It just didn’t seem like a time for celebration. But, now, it feels right again. In January, we played several shows around the ‘Skeleton Tree’ in Australia, in big venues. They were a very moving coming together of people of all ages to celebrate this amazing band. So it feels like a good time for the box set.”

Speaking of why ‘Lovely Creatures’ only features material recorded up until 2014, Cave said: “I haven’t thought about whether ‘Skeleton Tree’ should have featured in the box set or not. But despite all of this, ‘Push the Sky Away’ did and still feels for me like the beginning of many things, on several levels. Lyrically, I felt I was able to break away from how I used to write, and therefore from the kind of music we were making, that was imposed by my lyrics.

“I felt the songs could be even more lyrically driven, but in an abstract kind of way, so that they weren’t narrative in a conventional manner. And this is hugely exciting to me in terms of a way forward in my writing.”

Nick Cave & The Seeds’ upcoming UK and European tour dates are below.

September

24 Bournemouth UK Bournemouth International Centre

25 Manchester UK Arena

27 Glasgow UK The SSE Hydro

28 Nottingham UK Motorpoint Arena

30 London UK The O2

October

3 Paris France Zénith

6 Amsterdam Netherlands Ziggo Dome

7 Frankfurt Germany Jahrhunderthalle

9 Hamburg Germany Sporthalle

10 Luxembourg Rockhal

12 Düsseldorf Germany Mitsubishi Electric Halle

13 Antwerp Belgium Sportpaleis

16 Oslo Norway Spectrum

18 Stockholm Sweden Ericsson Globe

20 Copenhagen Denmark Royal Arena

22 Berlin Germany Max-Schmeling Halle

24 Warsaw Poland Torwar

26 Prague Czech Rep. O2 Arena

28 Belgrade Serbia Kombank Arena

30 Ljubljana Slovenia Dvorana Tivoli

November

1 Vienna Austria Stadthalle

2 Munich Germany Zenith

4 Padova Italy Kioene Arena

6 Milan Italy Forum

8 Rome Italy PalaLottomatica

12 Zurich Switzerland Hallenstadion

13 Geneva Switzerland Arena

16 Athens Greece Faliro Sports Arena (Tae Kwon Do)

19 Tel Aviv Israel Menorah Arena