Queens Of The Stone Age complete work on new album

PanARMENIAN.Net - Hold on to your hats and get ready to rock – Queens Of The Stone Age have completed work on what will be their seventh album, Gigwise said.

As confirmed by a post on Facebook, the band have been at Lurssen Mastering in Burbank, California, to put that final bit of razzle-dazzle that tops of the dark art of recording.

The studio has put up a picture of a clearly happy band and crew with the comment, “Something new brewing. Queens Of The Stone Age.”

Also confirming that work on the long-awaited record has been complete is a posting on Instagram by Arthur Devereaux of Left Front Door Records that reads: “An album just got mixed.”

The new Queens Of The Stone Age album will be the band’s first release since 2013’s …Like Clockwork. Not that the band have been slouches since then. Josh Homme performed a solo acoustic show at James Lavelle’s Meltdown Festival in June 2014 where he premiered a new song, ‘Villains Of Circumstance’. It’s unknown whether this will appear on the new album.

Josh Homme and guitarist/keyboardist Dean Fertita worked extensively on Iggy Pop's Post Pop Depression – widely acknowledged to the be the punk godfather’s finest album since the David Bowie-produced Lust For Life in 1977. They were joined on tour by Queens Of The Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen and Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders.

Now it looks as if it’s finally happening. The band have announced a series of live dates in Australia and New Zealand in July, as well as US dates after the summer, including Chicago’s Riot Fest in September.

What’s also understood is that the new album won’t feature any contributions from any outside artists. The band have previously worked with ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Mark Lanegan and Elton John among many others.