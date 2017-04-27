Kasabian release new single “Are You Looking For Action?”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Kasabian have followed the release of single 'You're In Love With A Psycho' with the release of 'Are You Looking For Action?', Gigwise said.

The track comes just before the 5 May release of their new album For Crying Out Loud.

Prior to hearing anything from the album, Pizzorno built anticipation for it by telling Q Magazine it would "save guitar music from the abyss." Sure enough the first track, '...psycho' ended up being fairly pop-oriented and initially it jarred people slightly who were expecting something a bit heavier and more akin to something from their debut self-titled album, but it's quickly won over a lot of fans who admire its anthemic feel.

'God Bless This Acid House' meanwhile has its roots close to classic British rock ‘n’ roll and has become a live highlight ever since they played it on Jools Holland earlier this month.

The second single proper 'Are You Looking For Action?' showcases what superb production quality has gone into the album as it's a baggy sound that nods to the genius of Andrew Weatherall's work on Screamadelica and Weatherall’s recent solo album. Meighan himself, vocally, nods toward the ecstacy-fuelled gospel nature of Bobby Gillespie.

With such big shows coming up, including a headline set at Reading and Leeds, it's exciting to see the band producing music that's going to induce such a fantastic party atmosphere among revelers.

Elsewhere, Kasabian recently played a hatrick of live shows at The 02 Forum Kentish Town and they're sounding on their best ever form. The new material is a potent addition to their and ensured a visceral reaction throughout. The Leicester band even went as far as having a string quartet to get the hooks sounding as beautiful as possible.

Kasabian headline Reading and Leeds Festival.