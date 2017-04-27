Glastonbury Festival adds more names

PanARMENIAN.Net - With the just two months to go, more names have been added to this year’s ever-expanding Glastonbury Festival. At this rate the organisers might just as well take over the whole of Somerset for the last weekend of June, Gigwise said.

Those of you with penchant for getting your groove on will doubtless be delighted with what the Silver Hayes line-up has to offer. Home for all things techno, grime, hip-hop, electronic underground and whatever else gets you dancing, the line includes – deep breath - Nines, Noisia, Kraak and Smaak, Wilkinson (Live), Nadia Rose, Jain, AJ Tracey, Fatboy Slim, DJ set from Sister Bliss (Faithless), Mylo, Shaggy, Pete Josef, Dawn Penn, Baloji, Afriquoi, Charlie Sloth, Shy FX, DJ set from Mike Skinner and the Lobster Boy Takeover – Redlight, My Nu Leng, Klose One and The House Gospel Choir, Gigwise said.

As before, Silver Hayes will feature six stages: Sonic, Wow, Gully, The Blues, Pussy Parlure and BBC Introducing.

They’re not the only area of the festival adding to the bill. Over at the Field of Avalon you can expect to see – another deep breath - Áine Cahill, Birsy, The Brass Funkeys, Busted (yes, you read that right), Chris Jagger’s Rocking Kronies, Jesca Hoop, Kathryn Williams, Lucy Rose, The Mavericks, Scouting For Girls, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel among others. Oh, and Kiefer Sutherland off of 24.

In other Glastonbury news, London-based singer Josh Barry was named the winner of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 Emerging Talent Competition. He wins a slot on one of the Festival’s main stages, plus a £5,000 Talent Development prize from the PRS Foundation.

Glastonbury Festival runs June 21-25. The festival is sold out but you can recreate the vibe by camping in your garden and watching it all on TV, Gigwise said.