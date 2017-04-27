VivaCell-MTS offers better terms of domain name registration
April 27, 2017 - 15:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Thursday, April 27 that in the event of registering a domain name in the Armenian-language .հայ zone by May 31, 2017, users will pay an annual fee of AMD 7000 only.
The offer is available for the first 100 applicants.
Recently, VivaCell-MTS launched the updated version of the company’s official website, which can also be reached using Armenian script, մտս.հայ, an essential step in promoting the use of Armenian written language in social media.
Registration of domain names in .հայ zone is also aimed at promoting the same target.
Top stories
Google's Nexus 6P and Pixel could take well-exposed, color-accurate and largely noise-free photos in extremely dark situations.
Twitter plans to air live video 24 hours a day, 7 day a week inside its apps and desktop site, Anthony Noto ha said.
Jeff Norris led efforts to create new ways to control spacecraft and robots in space with virtual and augmented reality.
The technology is being developed by Facebook’s Building 8 research group, led by ex-DARPA director group Regina Dugan.
Partner news
Latest news
Macaulay Culkin as Kurt Cobain in Father John Misty's music vid (video) The track is the follow-up to title track "Pure Comedy", "Two Wildly Different Perspectives" and "Ballad of the Dying Man".
Colorado Legislature adopts resolution to recognize Armenian Genocide Members of the Armenians of Colorado organization and the Armenian National Committee of America Western Region attended the adoption.
Pixar unveils new "Cars 3" animated comedy trailer (video) The trailer offers a better look at an aging Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) who is struggling to join future competition with much younger racing cars.
Lydian's special expert panel to monitor Armenia's Amulsar gold mine The members will convene regularly to monitor progress and to provide objective and advice on a range of sustainable development issues.