VivaCell-MTS offers better terms of domain name registration

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Thursday, April 27 that in the event of registering a domain name in the Armenian-language .հայ zone by May 31, 2017, users will pay an annual fee of AMD 7000 only.

The offer is available for the first 100 applicants.

Recently, VivaCell-MTS launched the updated version of the company’s official website, which can also be reached using Armenian script, մտս.հայ, an essential step in promoting the use of Armenian written language in social media.

Registration of domain names in .հայ zone is also aimed at promoting the same target.