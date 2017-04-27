Vahan Bichakhchyan won't move to Turkey: Armenia's Shirak FC
April 27, 2017 - 16:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Vahan Bichakhchyan won't move to Turkey, Shirak FC said in a statement on Thursday, April 27.
As reported earlier, Galatasaray have included Shirak winger Bichakhchyan in their possible transfer list.
The Armenian club said they haven't received any official offer concerning Bichakhchyan's transfer to the Turkish club.
"Even if we do receive such a proposal, neither Bichakhchyan himself, nor the management of the club will agree for his transfer to Turkey," Shirak said.
Bichakhchyan was named one of the 60 best young talents in world soccer in The Guardian’s “Next Generation 2016” list, which identifies some of the best young players born in 1999.
