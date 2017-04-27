Pixar unveils new "Cars 3" animated comedy trailer (video)
April 27, 2017 - 17:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Pixar has released new "Cars 3" trailer for the audience's viewing pleasure, AceShowbiz said. The trailer offers a better look at an aging Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) who is struggling to join future competition with much younger racing cars.
"You are about to become the biggest brand in racing," says Mr. Sterling (Nathan Fillion) in the first part of the trailer. He later says, "You think you're famous now, we'll be rich beyond belief." Confused, McQueen replies, "Mr. Sterling, what is this about?" Mr. Sterling bluntly says, "Your legacy. Everytime you lose, you damage yourself. I'm sorry, your racing days are coming to an end."
Elsewhere in the trailer, McQueen meets his new trainer Cruz Ramirez (Cristela Alonzo), who is eager to help him get back in the game. "I'm so excited to train you. I like challenge," says Ramirez. She adds, "I call you my senior project." An amazing young racing car named Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer) is later shown, making a new record as he pulls off the fastest lap ever recorded. Devastated, McQueen tells Ramirez, "This is my last chance [to join the competition], Cruz. Last. If I lose, I'll never get to do this again."
Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez (voice of Cristela Alonzo), with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn't through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing's biggest stage!
Also starring in "Cars 3" are Kerry Washington (Natalie Certain) and Lea DeLaria (Miss Fritter). Larry the Cable Guy and Bonnie Hunt will also return as Mater and Sally respectively.
Top stories
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
Partner news
Latest news
Colorado Legislature adopts resolution to recognize Armenian Genocide Members of the Armenians of Colorado organization and the Armenian National Committee of America Western Region attended the adoption.
Japan’s Nintendo expects Switch console to double full-year profit Nintendo estimates profit to grow to 65 billion yen ($583.85 million) from 29.4 billion yen a year prior.
Lydian's special expert panel to monitor Armenia's Amulsar gold mine The members will convene regularly to monitor progress and to provide objective and advice on a range of sustainable development issues.
Vahan Bichakhchyan won't move to Turkey: Armenia's Shirak FC The Armenian club said they haven't received any official offer concerning Bichakhchyan's transfer to the Turkish club.