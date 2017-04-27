PanARMENIAN.Net - Pixar has released new "Cars 3" trailer for the audience's viewing pleasure, AceShowbiz said. The trailer offers a better look at an aging Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) who is struggling to join future competition with much younger racing cars.

"You are about to become the biggest brand in racing," says Mr. Sterling (Nathan Fillion) in the first part of the trailer. He later says, "You think you're famous now, we'll be rich beyond belief." Confused, McQueen replies, "Mr. Sterling, what is this about?" Mr. Sterling bluntly says, "Your legacy. Everytime you lose, you damage yourself. I'm sorry, your racing days are coming to an end."

Elsewhere in the trailer, McQueen meets his new trainer Cruz Ramirez (Cristela Alonzo), who is eager to help him get back in the game. "I'm so excited to train you. I like challenge," says Ramirez. She adds, "I call you my senior project." An amazing young racing car named Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer) is later shown, making a new record as he pulls off the fastest lap ever recorded. Devastated, McQueen tells Ramirez, "This is my last chance [to join the competition], Cruz. Last. If I lose, I'll never get to do this again."

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez (voice of Cristela Alonzo), with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn't through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing's biggest stage!

Also starring in "Cars 3" are Kerry Washington (Natalie Certain) and Lea DeLaria (Miss Fritter). Larry the Cable Guy and Bonnie Hunt will also return as Mater and Sally respectively.