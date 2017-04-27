Macaulay Culkin as Kurt Cobain in Father John Misty's music vid

PanARMENIAN.Net - Father John Misty has released a music video for his single "Total Entertainment Forever", AceShowbiz said. The nearly-three-minute clip exceptionally finds George Washington look-alike popping Viagra pills and putting on a VR device in which Macaulay Culkin as Kurt Cobain gets trapped in a game. Misty also makes an appearance in the video as a villain in the story.

The "Home Alone" actor is then punished by Ronald McDonald in many ways, including crucifixion. Some may find the music video confusing as it has bizarre imagery and plot. Filmed in Macaulay's apartment in Los Angeles, the clip looks simple yet intriguing. At the end of the video, a little girl puts a bow on George Washington who is already burnt to crisp.

Even Taylor Swift gets a weird reference on the track. Misty sings, "Bedding Taylor Swift/ Every night inside the Oculus Rift/ After mister and the missus finish dinner and the dishes/ And now the future's definition is so much higher than it was last year/ It's like the images have all become real/ And someone's living my life for me out in the mirror."

Adam Green, the video's director, previously said of the visuals, "Basically Josh [Misty] came to me and he wanted a video, but I think he most wanted almost like Father John Misty's Aladdin. When I first told him the treatment for this video, I was just expecting that the answer would be 'no.' But the answer was instantly like, 'Sure. Yeah, let's go make it. Great.' I was surprised. I think it was two weeks later and the whole video was shot and made."

"Total Entertainment Forever" is the fourth single off Misty's latest album "Pure Comedy". The track is the follow-up to title track "Pure Comedy", "Two Wildly Different Perspectives" and "Ballad of the Dying Man".