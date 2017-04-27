BlackBerry KeyOne will be available next month: TCL

PanARMENIAN.Net - The BlackBerry KeyOne smartphone will be available for purchase in the US and Canada starting next month, according to a press release from TCL, the device’s manufacturer, The Verge reports.

The KeyOne is the first TCL-manufactured BlackBerry phone to feature a physical keyboard, which was the signature feature of BlackBerry smartphones years ago.

It will be available for purchase in Canada first, with preorders starting on May 18. Canadian customers will be able to get the phone from Bell, Bell MTS, Rogers, SaskTel, and TELUS Business for $199 with a two-year contract. It will be available unlocked in the US starting on May 31st for $549. The unlocked model will work with both GSM and CDMA networks, and TCL says that Sprint will be selling the device later this summer.

In addition to the physical keyboard, the KeyOne has a 4.5-inch touchscreen, 12-megapixel camera, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. Its large 3,505mAh battery should provide a lot of stamina between charges, which is important for the business-focused user that the phone is designed for. The KeyOne runs Android 7.1 Nougat and will come with BlackBerry’s suite of productivity apps.