Margot Robbie-produced “Fierce Kingdom” lands Black List writer
April 27, 2017 - 18:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Cat Vasko has been hired to write the script for the adaptation of Gin Phillips' novel Fierce Kingdom, for Warner Bros., Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment and producer Denise Di Novi, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
The thriller, which LuckyChap will produce along with Di Novi and Di Novi Pictures' Alison Greenspan, is set over three hours and tells of a mother and son who are trapped in a zoo with a gunman on the loose.
Phillips' novel made a splash ahead of the Frankfurt Book Fair in September, when it sold for a reported sum of north of $850,000 to Laura Tisdel at Viking. The book option is the first move for LuckyChap — which is comprised of Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr — since it signed a first-look deal with Warners.
Vasko is a rising-star screenwriter. Fierce Kingdom (previously titled Beautiful Things) reunites her with Robbie — Vasko wrote the script for Queen of the Air, the story of trapeze artist Lillian Leitzel that also has Robbie attached to star and will be produced by Andrew Lazar. Vasko is currently wrapping up rewriting Lumberjames for Fox and Boom Studios with Emily Carmichael directing, and she worked in the writers room for Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong. One of her first scripts, Situation Comedy, landed on the 2014 Black List.
Top stories
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
Partner news
Latest news
BlackBerry KeyOne will be available next month: TCL The BlackBerry KeyOne smartphone will be available for purchase in the US and Canada starting next month, according to TCL.
Eurozone recovery solid, European Central Bank head says Draghi said the eurozone's recovery was helped by higher consumer spending, wage growth and a global economic rebound.
Colorado Legislature adopts resolution to recognize Armenian Genocide Members of the Armenians of Colorado organization and the Armenian National Committee of America Western Region attended the adoption.
Japan’s Nintendo expects Switch console to double full-year profit Nintendo estimates profit to grow to 65 billion yen ($583.85 million) from 29.4 billion yen a year prior.