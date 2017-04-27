Armenia's RPA, ARFD will sign deal 'in foreseeable future' - spokesman
April 27, 2017 - 21:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Discussions on forming a coalition with the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun (ARFD) are almost complete, spokesman for the ruling Republican Party (RPA) Eduard Sharmazanov said.
“In the foreseeable future, RPA and ARFD will sign a new cooperation agreement,” Sharmazanov said on Thursday, April 27.
Earlier, both Sharmazanov and an ARFD official confirmed negotiations between the two political forces.
According to the final assessment of elections provided by the Central Electoral Commission, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) claims 58 mandates, including three for minority representatives (Yezidi, Assyrian and Kurdish), the Tsarukyan bloc has 31 seats overall, including one for a Russian community representative, while YELQ bloc and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun get nine and seven parliamentary seats, respectively.
