Netflix’s monster movie "Okja" trailer features Tilda Swinton (video)
April 28, 2017 - 12:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Netflix has released a new teaser for Bong Joon-Ho's monster movie "Okja", AceShowbiz said. The teaser, titled "A Message from Lucy Mirando", sees Tilda Swinton as Lucy Mirando, the CEO of Mirando Corporation who will later kidnap the film's titular monster. The teaser has a vibe of weirdness as Swinton's character tries to tell the audience about the vision of her company, which involves pigs' dreams.
"Hello! I'm Lucy Mirando of the Mirando Corporation. Maybe the Mirando vision has already found its way into your home," says Lucy in the video. She later compares Mirando pigs with those of other companies by saying, "While Mirando pigs dream peaceful and lovely dreams, those less-fortunate pigs suffer from the most dreadful night terrors."
She continues, "We cannot know for certain what pigs' nightmares are like, but perhaps they're something like this." Her words are followed by a scene which offers a look at how "the other pigs" are processed in factories. "Pigs deserve happy dreams, just like the rest of us. We are the Mirando Corporation. And we know the secret of great tasting tenderloins? Tenderness," she concludes.
From visionary Director Bong Joon Ho, this grand global adventure follows a friendship too big to ignore. Meet Mija, a young girl who risks everything to prevent a powerful, multi-national company from kidnapping her best friend-a massive animal named Okja. Following her across continents, the coming-of-age comedy drama sees Mija's horizons expand in a way one never would want for one's children, coming up against the harsh realities of genetically modified food experimentation, globalization, eco-terrorism, and humanity’s obsession with image, brand and self-promotion.
"Okja" will be released on Netflix on June 28. Also starring in the movie are Jake Gyllenhaal, Lily Collins, Ahn Seo-hyun and Shirley Henderson.
