“La La Land” helmer to direct musical-themed TV drama
April 28, 2017 - 12:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Damien Chazelle is dancing his way to the small screen. The "La La Land" filmmaker reportedly will serve behind the lens for TV project set in modern-day Paris titled "The Eddy".
As AceShowbiz reports citing The Hollywood Reporter, the musical-themed drama revolves around a club, with its owner and the house band trying to cope with "the volatile city that surrounds them." "The Eddy" has tapped Jack Thorne, who wrote a play titled "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" alongside J.K. Rowling, to pen the script.
The TV project, which is still unclear whether it will be developed as a one-off movie or a limited series, is currently being shopped around to cable networks and streaming services by WME. Grammy-winning songwriter Glen Ballard (Alanis Morissette's "Jagged Little Pill" and Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror") is on board the project as executive producer alongside Alan Poul ("Six Feet Under").
Chazelle started out his directorial gigs with low-budget horror flicks and even lower budget student films, before breaking out onto the scene with Oscar-nominated "Whiplash" (2014). He later brought his passion to the big screen with critically acclaimed "La La Land", which made Chazelle the youngest director to ever win Best Director in Academy Award history.
"The Eddy" joins Chazelle's another upcoming project, Neil Armstrong biopic titled "First Man". Penned by "Spotlight" scribe Josh Singer, the movie will reunite Chazelle with "La La Land" actor Ryan Gosling, who will portray the subject of the movie.
