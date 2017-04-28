// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Google iOS search now finds streaming movies, music and TV

April 28, 2017 - 13:52 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Finding streaming content on your iPhone is getting easier. Google announced that the newest update to its search app on iOS devices will enable users to find TV shows, movies and songs on streaming services. That includes iTunes, Hulu, Amazon Video, Google Play, YouTube and Spotify, Engadget said.

The feature, which is already available on Android and the desktop, displays the icons of streaming services that currently offer the content you're searching for. So, for example, if you look for Zootopia, the app will pop the "Knowledge Box" at the top of the search results. Below the screenshots, movie ratings and synopsis, you'll now find links to Netflix, Hulu and wherever else it's streaming. The same goes for music, though you'll find links to Apple Music, Spotify and Pandora instead. The app will also show how much you'll have to pay to rent or buy the content.

It's not a huge addition, but a helpful one. As mobile culture moves from surfing the web to working within apps, this new feature will help users find what they're looking for more efficiently, regardless of which service the content resides on, Engadget said.

