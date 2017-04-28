“Keep the Change,” “Bobbi Jene” win top awards at Tribeca Film Fest
April 28, 2017 - 15:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Rachel Israel’s romantic comedy “Keep the Change” and Elvira Lind’s documentary “Bobbi Jene” were among the top award winners in the juried competitions at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, with “Keep the Change” taking the prize for U.S. narrative feature and “Bobbi Jene” snagging the documentary honor. Elina Psykous’ fairy-tale-infused family drama “Son of Sofia” scored the trophy for international narrative feature, Variety said.
“Bobbi Jene,” about an American dancer’s move back to the U.S. after spending a decade as a star in an Israeli dance company, received awards for both cinematography (Lind) and editing (Adam Nielson) as well as the top doc title. “Keep the Change,” about a budding romance between a high-functioning autistic man and the woman he meets in a support group, took the award for new narrative director (Israel). Alessandro Nivola (“One Percent More Humid”) and Nadia Alexander (“Blame”) were among the performers to win acting honors.
Awards for the 16th annual Tribeca Film Festival were handed out in an April 27 ceremony at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center in downtown Manhattan. The 2017 fest runs through April 30, with a retrospective screening of both parts of “The Godfather” set as the closer.
Top stories
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
Partner news
Latest news
Neymar believes MU prepared to buy out his €200mln Barcelona contract Neymar has made 40 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 15 goals and assisting 24 in the process.
Eurozone inflation back up at targeted level as economy improves Statistics agency Eurostat said Friday, April 28 that its headline rate rose to 1.9 percent over the year to April from 1.5 percent the previous month.
Egypt issues law allowing president to appoint judges Supporters of the amendments say they are necessary to strengthen Sisi's authority on critical issues such as combating Islamist militants.
Germany rejects demands to end Turkey's EU membership bid EU lawmakers called this week for a formal suspension of Turkey's long-stalled EU bid, saying it does not meet democratic standards.