Roman Polanski’s “Based on a True Story” added to Cannes Film Fest
April 28, 2017 - 15:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Cannes Film Festival has added Roman Polanski’s “Based on a True Story” (D’Apres Une Histoire Vraie) to the official selection — playing out of competition — along with several other new titles, Variety said.
Eva Green, Emmanuelle Seigner, and Vincent Perez star in Polanski’s French-language psychological thriller about a writer and her obsessive admirer. Olivier Assayas co-wrote the screenplay with Polanski, based on a novel by Delphine de Vigan. Sony Pictures Classics is the U.S. distributor, while Lionsgate is selling worldwide rights.
Polanski was forced to resign as president of the Cesar Awards in January after protests from feminist organizations over his longstanding rape case, so another round of protests could be in store.
“Force Majeure” director Ruben Ostlund’s art-world satire “The Square,” starring Elizabeth Moss and Dominic West, will play in competition. Sales are handled by Coproduction Office. The Swedish director’s “Force Majeure” won Un Certain Regard’s prize in 2014.
Un Certain Regard has added screenings of Santiago Mitre’s “La Cordillera” and Li Ruijun’s “Walking Past the Future.” “La Cordillera” is the third feature from Argentina’s Mitre, who won the Critics’ Week prize in 2015 for “Paulina.”
Just-added special screenings will include Barbet Schroeder’s new Burma documentary “Le Venerable W.,” the last in his “trilogy of evil” series, and Eric Caravaca’s “Carre 35.”
Longtime French director Andre Techine will be honored with a tribute and screening of his new film “Nos annees folles,” while Tony Gatlif’s “Djam” will screen on the beach with a concert event.
The festival has also added a children’s screening of “Zombillenium.”
"Architects of Denial" delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term "genocide" to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
