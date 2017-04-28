Armenian, Russian, Azeri foreign ministers talk Karabakh in Moscow
April 28, 2017 - 17:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers - Edward Nalbandian, Sergey Lavrov and Elmar Mammadyarov – held a working meeting in Moscow April 28 on the initiative of the Russian side.
At the meeting, the officials continued discussions on the prospects of the Karabakh conflict settlement talks, stressing the need to implement the agreements reached at the Vienna and St. Petersburg summits in April and June 2016, Armenian Foreign Ministry press service said.
The Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers thanked their Russian counterpart for contributing to the efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.
The officials agreed to continue the dialogue on all the issues discussed.
“Following the tripartite talks, the foreign ministers had a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office. The sides exchanged ideas on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict’s settlement,” the statement said.
Top stories
Head of the EU delegation to Armenia ambassador Piotr Świtalski will also participate in the negotiations.
Julian Assange, founder of the whistle-blowing website Wikileaks, commented on the Armenian Genocide and Turkish policy of denial.
The Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army on March 4, at 12:15 pm, downed an Orbiter drone, belonging to Azerbaijani forces
19 winemaking companies from Armenia participated in the event bringing 58 types of wine to the professional jury’s attention.
Partner news
Latest news
Neymar believes MU prepared to buy out his €200mln Barcelona contract Neymar has made 40 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 15 goals and assisting 24 in the process.
Eurozone inflation back up at targeted level as economy improves Statistics agency Eurostat said Friday, April 28 that its headline rate rose to 1.9 percent over the year to April from 1.5 percent the previous month.
Egypt issues law allowing president to appoint judges Supporters of the amendments say they are necessary to strengthen Sisi's authority on critical issues such as combating Islamist militants.
Germany rejects demands to end Turkey's EU membership bid EU lawmakers called this week for a formal suspension of Turkey's long-stalled EU bid, saying it does not meet democratic standards.