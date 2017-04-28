Armenian, Russian, Azeri foreign ministers talk Karabakh in Moscow

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers - Edward Nalbandian, Sergey Lavrov and Elmar Mammadyarov – held a working meeting in Moscow April 28 on the initiative of the Russian side.

At the meeting, the officials continued discussions on the prospects of the Karabakh conflict settlement talks, stressing the need to implement the agreements reached at the Vienna and St. Petersburg summits in April and June 2016, Armenian Foreign Ministry press service said.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers thanked their Russian counterpart for contributing to the efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

The officials agreed to continue the dialogue on all the issues discussed.

“Following the tripartite talks, the foreign ministers had a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office. The sides exchanged ideas on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict’s settlement,” the statement said.