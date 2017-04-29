Highly-anticipated “Twin Peaks” unveils new eerie promo

PanARMENIAN.Net - Showtime has released a new promo for its highly-anticipated "Twin Peaks" revival. The promo, still with director David Lynch's signature eerie touch, offers a look at the much updated town of Twin Peaks, where Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) mysteriously died, AceShowbi said.

Backed by an unsettling score, the promo first shows a glimpse of Twin Peaks Sheriff's Department at night, followed by a scene of someone splashing through a puddle.

Next, viewers are taken to RR Cafe, with the mountains featured at the background. The next footage, meanwhile, sees the foggy mountains in a such creepy vibe. Towards the end of the promo, we are given shaking footage of Palmer residence.

Currently in production, "Twin Peaks" will pick up twenty-five years after the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town were stunned when their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered.

"Twin Peaks" is directed, written and executive produced by Lynch. Mark Frost co-writes as well as executive produces the new Showtime series alongside Sabrina S. Sutherland.

Kyle MacLachlan reprises his role as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, joining other returning cast members Madchen Amick, Peggy Lipton, James Marshall and Michael Horse. Also set to return to the 18-part series are Kimmy Robertson, Harry Goaz, Dana Ashbrook, Everett McGill, Russ Tamblyn, Sherilyn Fenn and David Duchovny. Laura Dern, Naomi Watts, Michael Cera, Trent Reznor, Jim Belushi and Jennifer Jason Leigh are set to appear as guest stars.

The series will debut with a two-part premiere on May 21 at 9 P.M. on Showtime. Prior to that, the first two-parts of the miniseries will debut at the 70th Cannes Film Festival on May 17.

Following the debut on the premium cable network, subscribers will have access to the third and fourth parts, exclusively across the Showtime streaming service, Showtime Anytime and Showtime On Demand.